Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Up 7.9% in June

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BHB opened at $21.13 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $26.65.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th.

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Simard purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,946.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,275 shares of company stock worth $74,482 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

