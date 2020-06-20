Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,838 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,838 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,021,000 after acquiring an additional 69,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,707,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,300,000 after acquiring an additional 188,769 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $111,457,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,357,000 after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.56. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 199.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $486,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,102 shares of company stock worth $8,853,507 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.