Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $24.21 Million Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 236,030 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Proofpoint by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 396,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,156,000 after buying an additional 99,624 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Proofpoint by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 184,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,879,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 579,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 343.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 662,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $274,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,897.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $198,984.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,162. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

