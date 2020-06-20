BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $51,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,378.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $187,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,249.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,604. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

