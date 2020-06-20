PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Holdings Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 131,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,733,000 after buying an additional 30,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.09. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

