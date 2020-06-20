Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of MSA Safety worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 6.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average of $120.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.08. MSA Safety Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.34.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $341.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.83%.

In other news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,188,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $107,463.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,178.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

