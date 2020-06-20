MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,263 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1,505.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,090,000 after purchasing an additional 871,313 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 751,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 51.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,230,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $34.51 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

