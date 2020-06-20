Deutsche Bank AG Sells 128,508 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 128,508 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Textron worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.