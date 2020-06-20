Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.90 Million Stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of RLI worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in RLI by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in RLI by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in RLI by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 27,309 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

RLI stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI Corp has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.68 million. RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

