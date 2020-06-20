Deutsche Bank AG Sells 168,613 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,613 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after buying an additional 127,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,946,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,730,000 after purchasing an additional 331,898 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,919,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,413,000 after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,452,000 after purchasing an additional 383,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,283,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,248,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.81.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.