Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 238.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 89.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of HGV opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.39 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.