Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $823,000 Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

NYSE WPC opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.20%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

