Deutsche Bank AG Sells 184,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 184,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.50% of Sunrun worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $29,955.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $28,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 297,575 shares of company stock worth $5,250,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.06, a P/E/G ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

