Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $885,000 Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,015 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Splunk by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Splunk by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $585,414.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,826,246.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total transaction of $549,600.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,385,176.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,272 shares of company stock worth $23,687,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $187.16 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.22.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

