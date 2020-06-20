Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,605,000 after buying an additional 49,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $154.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

