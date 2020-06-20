Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.20). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMH. DA Davidson cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 9,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $97,747.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,454.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,837 shares of company stock valued at $42,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

