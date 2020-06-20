Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,000 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INN. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $675.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $12.59.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

