Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,790,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,699 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $22,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 788,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 35,051 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,964,000 after buying an additional 71,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.17. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

In related news, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,081.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

