Wellington Management Group LLP Has $23.49 Million Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,260 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in 51job were worth $23,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 14.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in 51job by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 51job by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 51job by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 51job by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.