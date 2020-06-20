Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $616,267.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $177.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $189.85.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

