Legal & General Group Plc Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,613 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.53% of Vocera Communications worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,077,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,884,000 after buying an additional 202,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,473,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,538,000 after buying an additional 103,730 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,498,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,119,000 after buying an additional 186,050 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,403,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after buying an additional 538,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after buying an additional 89,227 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $78,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $302,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,387 shares of company stock worth $938,139. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.32. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $33.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

