Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.42 Million Stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1,049.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 349,616 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.33% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

TDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

