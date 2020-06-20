Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NBHC stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $811.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. National Bank had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

