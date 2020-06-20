Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Position Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.27% of Landstar System worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $51,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.49.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,234.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $110.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.49.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

