Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after buying an additional 169,636 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $152.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $160.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.50.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $600,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,105.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $106,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,940 shares of company stock worth $6,150,668 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.