MML Investors Services LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 707.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

NYSE:ST opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.