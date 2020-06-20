Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of Agilysys worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 5,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Agilysys by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Agilysys by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

AGYS stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

