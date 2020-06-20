Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shares were down 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 442,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,108,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATNM shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 95,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 489,770 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 828,012 shares during the period.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
