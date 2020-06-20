BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $434,000 Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

CENTA stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

