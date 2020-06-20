Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $718,000 Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,389 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRL opened at $112.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

