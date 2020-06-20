Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,394 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27,330 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.8% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $198.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,479.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

