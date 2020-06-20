NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 219,078 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 219,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,796,000. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $336,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $356,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.21.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,524.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $356.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average of $294.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

