Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 16,653 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of MSA Safety worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,188,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $107,463.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,178.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MSA Safety Inc has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $142.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average is $120.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.08.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $341.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.07%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

