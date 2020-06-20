Deutsche Bank AG Sells 93,007 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 93,007 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Acuity Brands worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth $48,759,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 533,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $65,559,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,349,000 after purchasing an additional 457,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,594,000 after purchasing an additional 269,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

