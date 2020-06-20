Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,233,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,076 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,619,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,524.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $356.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average of $294.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

