Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 20,886 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,231 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,886 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.2% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

Shares of MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,479.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

