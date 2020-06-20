Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys 16,802 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 165.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,951 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,802 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,479.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.