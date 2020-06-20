Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 184.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,733 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Virtu Financial worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 123.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $246,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $159,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,471,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,510,133 shares of company stock valued at $286,546,536. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

