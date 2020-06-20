Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.15% of MSA Safety worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,651,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,176,000 after buying an additional 199,030 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 674,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,274,000 after buying an additional 52,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $54,899,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.66. MSA Safety Inc has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $142.34.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $341.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $107,463.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,178.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

