GM Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $198.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

