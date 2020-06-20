Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $508,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $336,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $356,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.79. The company has a market cap of $1,524.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.21.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

