Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 57,182 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 57,182 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $166,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1,524.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

