Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Whirlpool worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $4,500,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.90.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

