Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 20,465 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,465 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.7% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $93,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $356.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,524.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.21.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.