Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $380,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 218.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 72.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 40.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $54.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Textron’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

