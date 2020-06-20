WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of WP Carey worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in WP Carey by 75.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

