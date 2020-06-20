Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Gap Up to $0.47

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.47. Synthetic Biologics shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 5,557,549 shares.
Several research analysts recently commented on SYN shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Synthetic Biologics from $2.25 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Synthetic Biologics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07.
About Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.