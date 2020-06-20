Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Gap Up to $0.47

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.47. Synthetic Biologics shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 5,557,549 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYN shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Synthetic Biologics from $2.25 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Synthetic Biologics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.46% of Synthetic Biologics worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

