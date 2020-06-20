Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells $151,601.48 in Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Francois Barbier sold 14,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $151,601.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 705,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,404,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of FLEX stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
