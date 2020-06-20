Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells $151,601.48 in Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Francois Barbier sold 14,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $151,601.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 705,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,404,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Flex by 93.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,221,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,950,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,821,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,509,000 after purchasing an additional 962,932 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Flex by 2.3% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,958,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,779,000 after purchasing an additional 428,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Flex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 17,860,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,399,000 after purchasing an additional 915,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

