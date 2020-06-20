Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $114,361.98 in Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $114,361.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Flex stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Flex by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Flex by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,476,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after buying an additional 180,222 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Flex by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 333,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 186,780 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Flex by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,198,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after buying an additional 90,950 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Flex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 83,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

