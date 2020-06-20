Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $114,361.98 in Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $114,361.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Flex stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
