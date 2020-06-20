Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Wah Fu Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

